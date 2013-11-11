Stocks in the News: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Accredited Business Consolidators Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACDU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Accredited Business Consolidators Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACDU)



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) opened its shares at the price of $13.04 for the day. Its closing price was $12.58 after losing -3.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.68 million shares. American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



Has ARCP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) percentage change plunged -1.70% to close at $8.11 with the total traded volume of 435,264.00 shares, and average volume of 1.57 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.40 - $8.50, while its day lowest price was $7.90 and it hit its day highest price at $8.43.



Has FNMAS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) started its trading session with the price of $5.05 and closed at $5.08 by scoring +0.59%. RFMD’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.08 million shares. The beta of RFMD stands at 1.96. Day range of the stock was $4.88 -$5.10. RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless and wired communications applications in the United States and internationally.



Will RFMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Accredited Business Consolidators Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACDU) ended its day with the gain of +6.41% and closed at the price of $0.0083 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 18.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.45 million shares. Accredited Business Consolidators Corp. invests in small start-up enterprises. It also loans money to these types of enterprises to enable the enterprises to develop a business plan.



For How Long ACDU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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