Stocks in the News: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN)



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) opened its shares at the price of $13.69 for the day. Its closing price was $13.67 after gaining +0.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.84 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.36 million shares. American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



Why Should Investors Buy ARCP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) percentage change plunged -2.45% to close at $7.97 with the total traded volume of 4.62 million shares, and average volume of 5.13 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.61 - $9.37, while its day lowest price was $7.70 and it hit its day highest price at $8.23. GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



Has GTAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) started its trading session with the price of $7.80and closed at $7.93 by scoring +1.28%. BRCD’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.67 million shares. The beta of BRCD stands at 1.46. Day range of the stock was $7.77 -$7.98. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. engages in the supply of Internet protocol based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking (SAN) solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.



For How Long BRCD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN) ended its day with the loss of -1.15% and closed at the price of $2.15 after opening at $2.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.57 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.02 million shares. Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases.



Has AMRN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/