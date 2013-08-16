Stocks in the News - Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM)



Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) gained volume of 1.33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 313,991 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.17 - $3.90 and the day range was $2.38 - $2.57.The stock opened the session at $2.55, and closed the session at $2.39. The stock showed a negative performance of -7.00% in previous trading session. Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America and Internationally. It offers point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications.



Has AVNW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) traded 5.80 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 632,056 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +8.02%, while its closing price stayed at $2.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.80 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -4.83%. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



For How Long MUX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP) volume of the stock was 5.52 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.98 million shares. The stock plunged -2.23% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $4.39. The stock traded 5.52 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.98 million shares. Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services. Its North American Retail division sells an assortment of merchandise, such as general office supplies, computer supplies, business machines and related supplies, and office furniture under various labels, including Office Depot, Viking Office Products, Foray, and Ativa through its chain of office supply stores.



Why Should Investors Buy ODP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM) traded with volume of 144,885 shares. The stock grew +1.73% and finished the trading at $19.43. The market capitalization of the stock remained 402.53 million. ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.



Why Should Investors Buy RWM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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