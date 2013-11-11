Stocks in the News: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV)



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened its shares at the price of $13.00 for the day. Its closing price was $12.90 after losing -0.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.13 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.47 million shares. The beta of CDNS stands at1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (Design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems companies worldwide.



Has CDNS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) percentage change surged 6+0.08% to close at $49.30 with the total traded volume of 54,184.00 shares, and average volume of 74,162.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.30 - $49.88, while its day lowest price was $48.72 and it hit its day highest price at $49.36. Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



Will VLKAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) started its trading session with the price of $2.91 and closed at $3.28 by scoring +21.48%. RVLT’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.04 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.96 million shares. The beta of RVLT stands at 2.07. Day range of the stock was $2.88 -$3.54. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of light emitting diode (LED) replacement lamps and fixtures; and LED-based signage, channel-letter, and contour lighting products.



For How Long RVLT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV) ended its day with the loss of -2.65% and closed at the price of $1.10 after opening at $1.11. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 255,127.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 204,796.00 shares.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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