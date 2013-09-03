Stocks in the News - CareFusion Corporation(NYSE:CFN), Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL), Yelp Inc(NYSE:YELP), iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:ITB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CareFusion Corporation(NYSE:CFN), Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL), Yelp Inc(NYSE:YELP), iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:ITB).



CareFusion Corporation(NYSE:CFN) ended higher +0.59% and complete the day at $35.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.39million. After opening at $35.70, the stock hit as high as $36.08. However, it traded between $26.00 and $39.38 over the last twelve months.



CareFusion Corporation (CareFusion) is a global medical technology company. The Company operates in two segments: Medical Systems and Procedural Solutions. The Medical Systems segment is organized around its medical equipment businesses. The Company’s Medical Systems segment’s business units and product lines include Infusion Systems, Dispensing Technologies, and Respiratory Technologies.



For How Long CFN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL) closed yesterday at $30.61, a -1.86% decrease. Around 2.38 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.02 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.18 billion.



Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It is also involved in building or converting existing rental apartment buildings into high-, mid-, and low-rise luxury homes.



Has TOL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Yelp Inc(NYSE:YELP) moved -3.38 percent lower at $51.98 and traded between $51.67 and $54.61 after opening the day at $54.20. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.29%, which stands at 24.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 175.76%.



Yelp, Inc. operates Yelp.com, an online urban city guide that helps people find places to eat, shop, drink, relax, and play based on the informed opinions of a community of locals in the know. It offers information relating to restaurants, shopping, food, nightlife, arts and entertainment



Why Should Investors Buy YELP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:ITB) shares fall, losing -1.91 percent to close at $20.56. The stock is down around -2.84% this year and 13.97% for the last 12 months. Around 2.65 million shares changed hands yesterday.



iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index).



Will ITB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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