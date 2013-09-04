Stocks in the News: Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)



Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) opened its shares at the price of $18.96 for the day. Its closing price was $18.84 after losing -1.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.66 million shares. The beta of DF stands at0.68.



Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, other fluid dairy products, and plant-based beverages. The company operates in two segments, Fresh Dairy Direct and WhiteWave.



Has DF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) close at $16.04 with the total traded volume of 3.2 million shares, and average volume of 4.60 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.38 - $17.43, while its day lowest price was $15.93 and it hit its day highest price at $16.21.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide.



Can Investors Bet on IPG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) started its trading session with the price of $17.38 and closed at $17.31 by scoring -0.06%. AMLP’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.19 million shares. The beta of AMLP stands at 0.44. Day range of the stock was $17.19 -$17.49.



Has AMLP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) ended its day with the gain of +2.58% and closed at the price of $2.78 after opening at $2.80. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.12 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.04 million shares.



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



For How Long MUX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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