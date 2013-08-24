Stocks in the News - Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF), Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY),AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF), Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY),AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ).



Dean Foods Co(NYSE:DF) ended lower -0.10% and complete the day at $9.69. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.20 million. After opening at $9.64, the stock hit as high as $9.75. However, it traded between $9.53 and $21.06 over the last twelve months.



Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company operates through two segments: Fresh Dairy Direct and The WhiteWave Foods Company (WhiteWave). Fresh Dairy Direct is a processor and distributor processor and distributor of fluid milk in the United States



Has DF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Spirit Realty Capital Inc(NYSE:SRC) closed yesterday at $8.90, a +3.61% increase. Around 3.15 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 6.30 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.44 billion.



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership).



For How Long SRC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)(NYSE:HMY) moved +2.56 percent higher at $4.01 and traded between $3.89 and $4.09 after opening the day at $3.89. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.47%, which stands at 0.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -55.25%.



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony) is engaged in conducting underground and surface gold mining and related activities, including exploration, processing and smelting. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 (fiscal 2012), its mining operations reported total proven and probable reserves of 52.9 million ounces (including gold equivalent ounces)



For How Long HMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AuRico Gold Inc(NYSE:AUQ) shares rose, gaining +1.67 percent to close at $4.88. The stock is down around -40.34% this year and -26.17% for the last 12 months. Around 2.98 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.82 million shares.



AuRico Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the mining, development, exploration, and acquisition of resource properties.



Why Should Investors Buy AUQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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