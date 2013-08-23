Stocks in the News - Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), the Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)



Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) increased 0.62% and closed at $49.01 on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, in comparison to 2.77 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +27.13%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.74 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 484.36 million. Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company and a financial holding company.



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The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) gain +0.32% and closed at $21.68on a traded volume of 1.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.52 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.40 and $21.83.



The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone), is a manager of private capital and provider of financial advisory services. The Company is an independent manager of private capital worldwide, with assets under management of $210.2 billion as of December 31, 2012



For How Long BX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) dropped down -0.83% and closed at $33.32. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.14 and $33.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.60. Its introductory price for the day was $33.53, with the overall traded volume of 1.89 million shares. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S.



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Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), after opening its shares at the price of $46.30, jumped up 0.48% to close at $46.49for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.89 million shares, in comparison to 1.47 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $44.24 and $54.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $47.05. Its introductory price for the day was $46.30. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a sports and fitness specialty omni-channel retailer offering a range of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel and footwear in a specialty store environment.



Will DKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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