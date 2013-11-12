Stocks in the News: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML), Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML), Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR)



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened its shares at the price of $82.23 for the day. Its closing price was $82.86 after gaining +1.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.24 million shares. The beta of FFIV stands at1.62. F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



For How Long FFIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) percentage change plunged -0.96% to close at $21.65 with the total traded volume of 1.57 million shares, and average volume of 1.68 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.30 - $32.25, while its day lowest price was $21.47 and it hit its day highest price at $22.25. ValueClick, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to advertise and sell their products and services primarily through online and mobile display advertising, affiliate marketing, and comparison shopping channels.



Has VCLK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR)(NASDAQ:ASML) started its trading session with the price of $87.66 and closed at $87.38 by scoring +0.01%. ASML’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.10 million shares. The beta of ASML stands at 1.67. Day range of the stock was $87.22 -$88.06. ASML Holding NV engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips worldwide.



For How Long ASML will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGR) ended its day with the gain of +15.93% and closed at the price of $81.65 after opening at $72.44. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.51 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 693,403.00 shares. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat debilitating and fatal rare diseases in the United States.



For How Long AEGR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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