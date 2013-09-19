Stocks in the News - FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)



FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) volume of 1.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 803,032 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.58 - $33.81 and the day range was $31.53 - $31.97.The stock opened the session at $31.79, remained amid the day range of $31.53 - $31.97, and closed the session at $31.91. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.16% in previous trading session. FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Thermal Vision & Measurement (TVM), Raymarine, Surveillance, Detection, and Integrated Systems.



For How Long FLIR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) traded 1.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.91 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.47 - $28.10. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.23%, while its closing price stayed at $22.50. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.35 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +2.55%. Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Has SNTS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) volume of the stock was 1.34 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.24 million shares. The stock plunged -1.41% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $21.71. The stock traded 1.34 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.24 million shares. ValueClick, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to advertise and sell their products and services primarily through online and mobile display advertising, affiliate marketing, and comparison shopping channels.



Why Should Investors Buy VCLK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded with volume of 1.33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.71 million shares. The stock decreased -0.17% and finished the trading at $23.72. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.33 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



Will ACAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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