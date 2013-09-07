Stocks in the News - Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO), GenVec Inc (NASDAQ:GNVC), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO), GenVec Inc (NASDAQ:GNVC), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK).



Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) decreased -1.72% and closed at $18.05 on a traded volume of 2.00 million shares, in comparison to 1.81 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -27.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $796.00 million and its total outstanding shares are44.10 million.



Will FRAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Francesca’s Collections, Inc., operates a chain of retail boutiques.



Discovery Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSCO) soared 12.50% and closed at $1.98 on a traded volume of 1.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 257.548 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 11.86%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.76 and $1.98.



Will DSCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Discovery Laboratories, Inc., a specialty biotechnology company, focuses on developing products for critical care patients with respiratory disease and care in pulmonary medicine.



GenVec Inc (NASDAQ:GNVC) jumped 59.71% and closed at $0.639. So far in three months, the stock is up 59.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.25 and $2.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.64. Its introductory price for the day was $0.43, with the overall traded volume of 1.95 million shares.



Will GNVC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GenVec, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that uses differentiated and proprietary technologies to create therapeutics and vaccines.



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) after opening its trade at the price of $3.86, jumped 4.20% to close at $3.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.92 million shares, in comparison to 2.02 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.26 and $11.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.05.



Will MACK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and preparing to commercialize medicines paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



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