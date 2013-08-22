Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stocks in the News - FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL)



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) shares traded up 0.41% during the current trading session, hitting $4.85 recently.The share price of FMCKJ is currently trading within the range of $4.77 to $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, Company’s beta value stands at 1.33 points. FMCKJ current trading volume is 2.23 million, while its average volume is 1.31 million shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind FMCKJ on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FMCKJ



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares traded up +0.77% during the current trading session, hitting $23.52 recently. The share price of CIOXY is currently trading within the range of $23.26 to $23.73. Company’s beta value stands at 0.90 points. CIOXY current trading volume is 31,062.00 million, while its average volume is 48,404.00 million shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -5.84%. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants.



For How Long CIOXY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) is trading with an upsurge of 2.56%, along with the trading price of $109.35 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $106.58. BWLD recently gained a volume of 88,352.00 shares, while its average volume is 407,428.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $69.72 - $109.42, while today, up until 12:25PM, its minimum price was $106.28.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 43.65%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 4.07%. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings.



Will BWLD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) stock hit its highest price at $0.66, after starting its trade at $0.74. Company reported a decrease of -6.85% at the price of $0.680 recently and its current day range is from $0.66 to $0.74. AVXL total market capitalization remained $20.56 Million, along with the total outstanding shares of 30.24 million. Its current volume is 117,595.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume that is 145,159.00 shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy AVXL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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