Stocks in the News: IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR)



IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG) opened its shares at the price of $5.32 for the day. Its closing price was $5.45 after gaining +1.49% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.30 million shares. The beta of IAG stands at0.46. IAMGOLD Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties.



Will IAG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC) percentage change surged +0.78% to close at $5.18 with the total traded volume of 7.20 million shares, and average volume of 10.65 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.53 - $10.52, while its day lowest price was $5.05 and it hit its day highest price at $5.24. Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores.



For How Long KGC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) started its trading session with the price of $4.10 and closed at $4.04 by scoring -1.46%. ACI’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.07 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.92 million shares. The beta of ACI stands at 1.72. Day range of the stock was $3.96 -$4.12. Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and sale of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States.



Has ACI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR) ended its day with the gain of +2.03% and closed at the price of $7.02 after opening at $6.98. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.05 million shares. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



For How Long BSBR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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