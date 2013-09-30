Stocks in the News: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA), China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTF), ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS), Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA), China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTF), ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS), Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)



Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) opened its shares at the price of $1.80 for the day. Its closing price was $1.75 after losing -1.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 729,373.00 shares. The beta of IDRA stands at1.87. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel synthetic DNA- and RNA- based drug candidates.



Has IDRA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTF) percentage change surged +12.80% to close at $1.41 with the total traded volume of 1.47 million shares, and average volume of 169,281.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.93 - $1.94, while its day lowest price was $1.25 and it hit its day highest price at $1.54. China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design, development, and sale of handsets.



Why Should Investors Buy CNTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS) started its trading session with the price of $16.93 and closed at $17.01 by scoring -0.35%. ARRS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.47 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.20 million shares. The beta of ARRS stands at 1.21. Day range of the stock was $16.92 -$17.23. Arris Enterprises, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies telephony, data, video, construction, rebuild, and maintenance equipment primarily for cable system operators in the broadband communications industry worldwide.



Has ARRS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) ended its day with the gain of +1.37% and closed at the price of $5.18 after opening at $5.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.75million shares.



Will EXTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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