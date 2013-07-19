Stocks in the News - Investor's Watch List - eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Liberty Interactive (Interactive Group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) declined -6.73% recently, while trading on 43.09M shares at the price of $53.52. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $42.81 on Apr 11, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $58.04 on Jul 25, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $53.16 to $53.85, bringing its market capitalization at about $69.31B. eBay Inc. is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI. The Company by providing online platforms, tools and services to help individuals and small.



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) loss of -1.48% recently, in the current trading session, at $304.11 with a total volume of 3.06M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.89M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $214.95 and above $309.39. It floated in a range of $301.87 to $306.34 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.79. Its market capitalization now moved to about $138.44B. Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon.com), incorporated on May 28, 1996, serves consumers through its retail websites and focus on selection, price, and convenience. The Company also manufactures and sell Kindle devices.



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) recently recorded a gain of 22.44% and was moving within a range of $31.62 -$35.60. Its current trading price is $34.97. The share price hit its 52-week low of $6.52 on Jul 20, 2012 and $35.60 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 2.63M shares, versus an average volume of 358,808.00 shares. Overstock.com, Inc. (Overstock) is an online retailer offering discount brand name, non-brand name and closeout merchandise, including bed-and-bath goods, home decor, kitchenware, furniture, watches and jewelry, apparel, electronics and computers, sporting goods, and designer accessories, among other products.



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA) loss of -0.12% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $12.95B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.80M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 1.73M shares. The share price after opening at $24.50, made a high of $24.67 and hovered above $24.42, while its recent trading price was $24.45. Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies which are primarily engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries. The Company through its subsidiaries and affiliates operates in North America, Europe and Asia.



