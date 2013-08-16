Stocks in the News - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)



iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU) opened the session at $18.93, remained amid the day range of $18.83 - $19.03 and recently traded at $19.00. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.14% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.75M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.37 million shares. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index).



Has EWU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TWM) traded with volume of 1.49M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.77 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.02 - $31.86. The stock showed a positive movement of 3.69% and was recently trading at $16.03. The market capitalization of the stock remained 278.53 million. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.



What was the Moving Force behind TWM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TWM



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) exchanged 1.17M shares and the average volume remained 3.57M shares. The stock dropped -0.06% and was moving at $15.39. The beta of the stock remained 0.80 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 440.87 Million. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and a producer of multi-family mortgage loans in New York City, with an emphasis on apartment buildings that feature below-market rents. It has two bank subsidiaries: New York Community Bank (the Community Bank), New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank.



Has NYCB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gained volume of 1.29 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.27 million shares. The stock remained at $6.32. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -3.51%. New Residential Investment Corp., incorporated on September 26, 2013, is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management.



For How Long NRZ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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