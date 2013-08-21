Stocks in the News - Liberty Interactive (Interactive Group) (NASDAQ:LINTA), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA) gained volume of 1.90 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.76 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.04 - $25.25 and the day range was $21.95- $22.42.The stock opened the session at $0.25, remained amid the day range of $0.24 - $0.30, and closed the session at $22.37. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.68% in previous trading session. Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in video and on-line commerce businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products through live televised shopping programs and via its Websites and other interactive media.



For How Long LINTA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded 1.89 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.37 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.79%, while its closing price stayed at $35.69. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.02 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -7.85%. Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



For How Long ADSK will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) volume of the stock was 1.89 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.08 million shares. The stock plunged -3.13% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $34.31. The stock traded 1.89 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.08 million shares. SolarCity Corporation engages in the design, installation, and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, and government entities in the United States. It provides solar energy systems; and energy efficiency products and services, including home energy evaluation, and energy efficiency upgrade products and services.



Why Should Investors Buy SCTY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded with volume of 1.86 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.11 million shares. The stock grew +1.08% and finished the trading at $105.60. The market capitalization of the stock remained 79.55 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.50. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy AMGN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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