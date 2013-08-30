Stocks in the News: Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY), National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) opened its shares at the price of $4.26 for the day. Its closing price was $4.63 after gaining +8.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.64 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.13 million shares. The beta of MWW stands at2.22.



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (Monster Worldwide) is parent company of Monster.



Why Should Investors Buy MWW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY) percentage change plunged -6.45% to close at $1.74 with the total traded volume of 1.07 million shares, and average volume of 341,268.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.06 $2.26, while its day lowest price was $1.61 and it hit its day highest price at $1.75.



China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited is a wind turbine manufacturer in China, focusing on designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing megawatt-class wind turbines.



Has MY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG) started its trading session with the price of $3.92 and closed at $4.19 by scoring +9.98%. NBG’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.55 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.36 million shares. The beta of NBG stands at 2.10. Day range of the stock was $3.82-$4.28.



National Bank of Greece SA (the Bank) is a Greece-based financial institution. It offers a range of integrated financial services.



Why Should Investors Buy NBG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) ended its day with the loss of -1.34% and closed at the price of $15.50 after opening at $15.68. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.77 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.34million shares.



Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will NBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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