Stocks in the News: Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE)



Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL) opened its shares at the price of $35.41 for the day. Its closing price was $36.40 after gaining +7.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.10 million shares. The beta of MYL stands at 0.78.



Mylan Inc. (Mylan) is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals.



For How Long MYL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) percentage change surged +0.26% to close at $53.00 with the total traded volume of 15.44 million shares, and average volume of 28.70 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.60 - $53.56, while its day lowest price was $52.50 and it hit its day highest price at $53.05.



Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) is a global diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.



For How Long C will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) started its trading session with the price of $11.12 and closed at $11.24 by scoring +0.81%. BSX’s stocks traded with total volume of 13.27 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 19.31 million shares. The beta of BSX stands at 1.24. Day range of the stock was $11.10 -$11.32.



Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties.



Why Should Investors Buy BSX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) ended its day with the gain of +0.51% and closed at the price of $13.75 after opening at $13.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.13 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 17.06 million shares.



Vale SA (Vale) is a Brazil-based metals and mining company. The Company services are divided into four segments: Bulk Material, including the extraction of iron ore, manganese and ferroalloys.



For How Long VALE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/