Stocks in the News - NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NPSP ), Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc(NASDAQ:AFOP), Mattress Firm Holding Corp(NASDAQ:MFRM ), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NPSP ), Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc(NASDAQ:AFOP), Mattress Firm Holding Corp(NASDAQ:MFRM ), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW )



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NPSP ) increased 2.04% and closed at $29.01on a traded volume of 1.28 million shares, in comparison to 1.87 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 94.54%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and its total outstanding shares are 101.43 million. NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products in the United States. Its lead product is Gattex for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support.



What was the Moving Force behind NPSP On Bullish Run? Re ad This Research Report on NPSP



Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc(NASDAQ:AFOP ) plunged -1.13 and closed at $22.73 on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 895,645.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 96.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.20 and $23.94. Alliance Fiber Optic Products, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various fiber optic components and integrated modules for communications equipment manufacturers and service providers in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Has AFOP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mattress Firm Holding Corp(NASDAQ:MFRM ) dropped down -3.93% and closed at $33.48. So far in three months, the stock is down -15.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.62and $46.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.00. Its introductory price for the day was $34.93, with the overall traded volume of 1.7 million shares. Mattress Firm Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of mattresses, and related products and accessories in the United States. It offers conventional mattresses.



Why Should Investors Buy MFRM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW ) after opening its shares at the price of $61.84, dropped -0.29% to close at $61.62for the day. The stock moved on a traded Volume of 1.3 million shares, in comparison to 1.27 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.74and $67.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $62.25. Its introductory price for the day was $61.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide.



Will CHRW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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