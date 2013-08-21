Stocks in the News: Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA), iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP)



Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK) opened its shares at the price of $8.41 for the day. Its closing price was $8.56 after gaining +4.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.49 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.60 million shares. The beta of OPK stands at1.09.



OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO), incorporated in October 1991, is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. OPKO is developing a range of solutions to diagnose, treat and prevent various conditions.



Why Should Investors Buy OPK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA) percentage change surged +2.86% to close at $7.20 with the total traded volume of 3.43 million shares, and average volume of 3.62 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.98 - $9.59, while its day lowest price was $7.00 and it hit its day highest price at $7.30.



MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



Will MFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWH) started its trading session with the price of $19.01 and closed at $19.08 by scoring -1.29%. EWH’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.42 million shares. The beta of EWH stands at 1.06. Day range of the stock was $18.98 -$19.18.



iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Has EWH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) ended its day with the gain of +0.93% and closed at the price of $17.40 after opening at $17.27. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.41 million shares.



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



For How Long AMLP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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