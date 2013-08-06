Stocks in the News - Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX), Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS), Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX), Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS), Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT)



Penn Virginia Corporation(NYSE:PVA) increased +2.96% and closed at $5.22 on a traded volume of 2.57 million shares, in comparison to 855,599.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +18.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $340.46 million and its total outstanding shares are 65.22 million. Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in various onshore regions of the United States.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX) soared +0.30% and closed at $16.81 on a traded volume of 2.57 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.05 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.54 and $16.82. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



Saks Inc(NYSE:SKS) jumped up +0.12% and closed at $16.16. So far in three months, the stock is up +37.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.24 and $17.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.19. Its introductory price for the day was $16.12, with the overall traded volume of 2.56 million shares. Saks Incorporated operates retail stores in the United States. The company?s retail stores offer an assortment of fashion apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, and gifts.



Newcastle Investment Corp.(NYSE:NCT), after opening its shares at the price of $5.79, jumped up 5.6% to close at $5.88 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.55 million shares, in comparison to 4.25 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.70 and $12.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.89. Its introductory price for the day was $5.79. Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States. The company invests in and manages a portfolio consisting of real estate securities; loans; excess mortgage servicing rights; and real estate related assets, such as senior living facilities, and other assets.



