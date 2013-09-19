Stocks in the News: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SRTY), ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SRTY), ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)



ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SRTY) opened its shares at the price of $14.65 for the day. Its closing price was $14.23 after losing -3.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.38 million shares. The beta of SRTY stands at-3.33.



Has SRTY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) percentage change plunged -4.05% to close at $7.11 with the total traded volume of 1.35 million shares, and average volume of 533,367.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.80 - $9.16, while its day lowest price was $7.10 and it hit its day highest price at $7.41.



ACCO Brands Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of school and office products primarily in the United States.



Has ACCO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM) started its trading session with the price of $9.29 and closed at $9.58 by scoring +2.24%. STM’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 987,168.00 shares. The beta of STM stands at 1.73. Day range of the stock was $9.20 -$9.58.



STMicroelectronics N.V. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of various semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices worldwide.



Will STM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) ended its day with the gain of +4.68% and closed at the price of $11.41 after opening at $10.80. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.35 million shares.



For How Long PHYS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/