Stocks in the News - Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT), Ann Inc (NYSE:ANN), Nilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), Gastar Exploration Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:GST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT), Ann Inc (NYSE:ANN), Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), Gastar Exploration Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:GST)



Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT) increased +1.16% and closed at $54.90 on a traded volume of 1.56 million shares, in comparison to 1.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $124.53 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.27 Billion. Total SA is a France-based integrated international oil and gas company. It is an integrated international oil and gas company and a chemicals manufacturer.



What was the Moving Force behind TOT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TOT



Ann Inc (NYSE:ANN) soared 0.31% and closed at $32.63 on a traded volume of 1.55 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 878,142.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.91 and $32.69. ANN INC., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Company’s Ann Taylor and LOFT brands offers a range of career and casual separates, dresses, tops, weekend wear, shoes and accessories



For How Long ANN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN) jumped up +0.15% and closed at $38.83. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.19 and $42.29 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.87. Its introductory price for the day was $38.69 with the overall traded volume of 1.53 million shares. Unilever N.V. (NV) is a supplier of fast moving consumer goods. The two parent companies, NV and Unilever PLC (PLC), together with their group companies, operate as the Unilever Group (Unilever). The Company’s four product areas are Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment and Home Care.



Will UN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gastar Exploration Limited (USA) (NYSEMKT:GST) after opening its shares at the price of $2.62, jumped up +5.68% to close at $2.79 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 611,296.00 shares, in comparison to 502,684.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.70 and $3.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.85. Its introductory price for the day was $2.62. Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States.



Will GST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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