Stocks in the News: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened its shares at the price of $78.93 for the day. Its closing price was $78.17 after losing -1.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.98 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.79 million shares. The beta of VIAB stands at1.24.



Viacom Inc. (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms in over 160 countries and territories.



Will VIAB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP) percentage change plunged -0.18% to close at $45.00 with the total traded volume of 2.97 million shares, and average volume of 2.54 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.55 - $45.99, while its day lowest price was $43.03 and it hit its day highest price at $45.42.



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged tours in China.



Why Should Investors Buy CTRP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU) started its trading session with the price of $137.00 and closed at $134.92 by scoring -2.59%. BIDU’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.85 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.97 million shares. The beta of BIDU stands at 1.67. Day range of the stock was $134.32 -$138.43.



Baidu, Inc. (Baidu) is a Chinese-language Internet search provider. Baidu serves three types of online participants, which include users, customers and Baidu union members.



Has BIDU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) ended its day with the gain of +1.19% and closed at the price of $74.83 after opening at $73.61. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.82 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.93 million shares.



CME Group Inc. (CME Group) offers a range of global products across all asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.



Will CME Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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