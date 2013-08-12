Stocks in the News: Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY), Silicon Graphics International Corp (NASDAQ:SGI), Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY), Silicon Graphics International Corp (NASDAQ:SGI), Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN)



Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX) opened its shares at the price of $21.28 for the day. Its closing price was $21.26 after losing -0.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.38 million shares. The beta of WCRX stands at1.26.

Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the women’s healthcare, gastroenterology, dermatology and urology segments of the branded pharmaceuticals market, primarily in North America.



Has WCRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY) percentage change plunged -0.98% to close at $76.03 with the total traded volume of 1.4 million shares, and average volume of 1.47 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.33 - $78.25, while its day lowest price was $75.94 and it hit its day highest price at $77.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a chain of retail stores, operating under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops (CTS).



Has BBBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Silicon Graphics International Corp (NASDAQ:SGI) started its trading session with the price of $15.06 and closed at $15.13 by scoring +0.53%. SGI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.4 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 567,865.00 shares. The beta of SGI stands at 2.04. Day range of the stock was $14.74 -$15.37.

Silicon Graphics International Corp. is a technical computing company. The Company develops, markets, and sells a range of computing servers and data storage, as well as differentiating software.



Why Should Investors Buy SGI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN) ended its day with the loss of -2.03% and closed at the price of $56.04 after opening at $57.82. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.4 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.01 million shares.

Medivation, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies.



Why Should Investors Buy MDVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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