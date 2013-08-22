Stocks in the News - Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX), Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS), New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB), Compania De Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX), Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS), New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN).



Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX) ended higher +2.35% and complete the day at $0.435. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 33,687. After opening at $0.43, the stock hit as high as $0.44. However, it traded between $0.37 and $0.76 over the last twelve months.



Western Potash Corp. (WPX) is a Canada-based company. The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of potash mineral properties in Western Canada.



For How Long WPX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS) closed yesterday at $17.75, a -0.89% decrease. Around 1.92 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.23 million shares. The company is now valued at around $57.10 billion.



Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services



Has BCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB) moved -1.61 percent lower at $15.25 and traded between $15.23 and $15.50 after opening the day at $15.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.78%, which stands at -2.28% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.41%.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and a producer of multi-family mortgage loans in New York City, with an emphasis on apartment buildings that feature below-market rents. It has two bank subsidiaries: New York Community Bank (the Community Bank), New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank.



Why Should Investors Buy NYCB After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN) shares fall, losing -5.37 percent to close at $13.57. The stock is down around -62.25% this year and -58.84% for the last 12 months. Around 1.86 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.12 million shares.



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (Buenaventura) is a Peru-based mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and commercialization of gold and silver, as well as other metals and minerals.



Will BVN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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