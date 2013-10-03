Stocks in the Spotlight - 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , Green Endeavors Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNE), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) , Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , Green Endeavors Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNE), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) , Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) shares traded up +7.89% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0041 recently. The share price of TDEY is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million. Company’s beta value stands at -11.43 points. Green Endeavors Inc. provides Internet auction services.



Is TDEY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Green Endeavors Inc (OTCMKTS:GRNE) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.01. Company reported an decrease of -16.67% at the price of $0.0045 recently and its current day range is from $0.01to $0.01. GRNE total market capitalization remained $ 166,349.00, along with the total outstanding shares of 36.97 million. Green Endeavors Inc. provides Internet auction services.



Will GRNE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS,(OTCMKTS:GLBH) shares traded down -21.62% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0029 recently. The share price of GLBH is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.001. Company’s beta value stands at 0.06 points.



GLBH current trading volume is 10.63million, while its average volume is 10.92 million shares.



Has GLBH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) is trading along with the trading price of $0.0130 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01.



CERP recently gained a volume of 6.79 million shares, while its average volume is 10.81 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.30, while today, up until 12:20PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



How Should Investors Trade CERP Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



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