Stocks in the Spotlight - A5 Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:AFLB), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY),Green Endeavors Inc(OTCMKTS:GRNE) , Precision Petroleum Corporation(OTCMKTS:PPTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: A5 Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:AFLB), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY),Green Endeavors Inc(OTCMKTS:GRNE) , Precision Petroleum Corporation(OTCMKTS:PPTO)



A5 Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:AFLB) is trading with an drop of -25.00%, along with the trading price of $0.0027 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0036.



NOK recently gained a volume of 5.44 million shares, while its average volume is 710,601.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.05, while today, up until 12:14PM, its minimum price was $0.01. A5 Laboratories Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide contract research and laboratory services in North America. The company specializes in the production of natural interferons using its gamma interferon production technology that allows producing interferons for the human and animal health market.



Has AFLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.38. Company reported an decrease of -6.82% at the price of $0.0041 recently and its current day range is from $0.01to $0.01. TDEY total market capitalization remained $1.31 million. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



Has TDEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Green Endeavors Inc(OTCMKTS:GRNE) recently soared 59.46% after opening at $0.48. Its current trading price is $0.0059. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 9.67 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 2.45 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.01 while its minimum price was $0.01 . Green Endeavors, Inc. owns and operates hair care salons in Utah. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt Lake City, Utah.



For How Long GRNE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Precision Petroleum Corporation(OTCMKTS:PPTO) opened day trade at $0.01 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0057 recently with the gain of +42.50%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 3.44 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 42,080.00 shares.



ALU’s overall market capitalization is $ 506,410.00. Precision Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns working interests and overriding royalties in 18 operating leases located in Oklahoma.



Will PPTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/