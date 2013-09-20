Stocks in the Spotlight - AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), LEEP INC(OTCMKTS:LPPI), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), LEEP INC(OTCMKTS:LPPI), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)



AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX) current trading session, hitting $0.0003 recently.



The share price of AXLX is currently trading within the range of $0.0003 to $0.0004. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 shares. AXLX current trading volume is 56.66 million, while its average volume is 66.81 million shares. Axiologix Education Corporation acquires and owns VoIP and cloud services spaces. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.



Is AXLX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares traded up +50.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0048 recently. The share price of ACYD is currently trading within the range of $0.0039 to $0.0055. Company’s beta value stands at -3.84 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 45.27 million, while its average volume is 12.88 million shares. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



For How Long ACYD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LEEP INC(OTCMKTS:LPPI) is trading with an upsurge of 86.67%, along with the trading price of $0.0028 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.002.



NOK recently gained a volume of 4.24 million shares, while its average volume is 26,062.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.002- $0.009, while today, up until 1:24PM, its minimum price was $0.01. LEEP, Inc. manufactures structural insulated panels. It offers non-structural metal/foam and wood structural insulated panels.



For How Long LPPI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) stock hit its highest price at $14.05, after starting its trade at $13.91. Company reported an increase of 1.46% at the price of $13.91recently and its current day range is from $3.90 to $14.05.



DTEGY total market capitalization remained $61.92 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 4.45 billion. Its current volume is 600,099.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 582,881.00 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology.



Will DTEGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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