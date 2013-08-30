Stocks in the Spotlight - Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) volume of 7.55 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 13.66 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.25 - $37.85 and the day range was $24.95 - $25.55.The stock opened the session at $25.02, remained amid the day range of $24.95 - $25.55, and closed the session at $25.25. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.32% in previous trading session. Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



For How Long BRCM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) traded 2.30 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.74 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.48 - $31.43. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.78%, while its closing price stayed at $29.64. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.50 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +21.38%. CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



For How Long CA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) volume of the stock was 1.02 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.45 million shares. The stock plunged -0.22% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $27.30. The stock traded 1.02 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.45 million shares. Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It supplies rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry under the Avis brand; and to the value-conscious segments of the industry under the Budget brand.



Why Should Investors Buy CAR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded with volume of 2.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.45 million shares. The stock grew +2.50% and finished the trading at $142.58. The market capitalization of the stock remained 58.64 billion. The beta of the stock remained -0.80. Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe. Its commercial stage products include REVLIMID, a drug to treat multiple myeloma and transfusion-dependent anemia.



Why Should Investors Buy CELG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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