Stocks in the Spotlight: Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO), MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA)



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) stock moved down -1.31% and finished the day at $18.78. The day started out with a higher opening price of $19.05 versus its prior close of $19.03.The company traded with the total volume of 2.78 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.68 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -13.73. Its year to date performance remained progressive +3.59%.



Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is an independent wholesale power producer in the United States.



Has CPN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR) percentage change mounted +3.64% to close at $4.27 with the total traded volume of 2.80 million shares, and average volume of 2.64 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +7.02%. During last trade its minimum price was $4.07 and it gained its highest price of $4.28.



Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition.



Why Should Investors Buy MHR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) started its trading session with the price of $5.82 and closed at $5.68 by scoring -2.74%. RSO’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.81 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 883,238.00 shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -6.58%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +1.43%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $5.21 - $6.96.

Resource Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company that focuses primarily on commercial real estate and commercial finance.



Has RSO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -1.63%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -10.73%. MFA traded with volume of 2.74 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.63 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $7.24 while it started its day-trade at $7.33. Its 52-week price range was $7.15 - $9.59.

MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



Has MFA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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