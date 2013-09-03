Stocks in the Spotlight: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWG) BP Plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP) Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWG) BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP) Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE).



Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) increased 0.91% and closed at $57.77 on a traded volume of 3.50 million shares, in comparison to 2.84 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -62.24%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $53.59 billion and its total outstanding shares are 927.68 million.



Will CL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets consumer products worldwide.



iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWG) plunged -0.97% and closed at $25.64 on a traded volume of 881.797 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.61 and $25.80.



Will EWG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



IShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).



BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP) dropped -0.82% and closed at $41.30. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.58 and $45.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.53. Its introductory price for the day was $41.49, with the overall traded volume of 3.41 million shares.



Will BP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BP p.l.c. provides fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to engines, and petrochemicals products.



Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) after opening its trade at the price of $33.18, jumped 0.03% to close at $33.11 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.39 million shares, in comparison to 4.21 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.55 and $37.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.30.



Will SE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spectra Energy Corp, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America.



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