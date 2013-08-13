Stocks in the Spotlight - CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS), E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co (NYSE:DD), Rio Tinto Plc (ADR) (NYSE:RIO), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS), E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE:RIO), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)



CVS Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened the session at $59.03, remained amid the day range of $58.85 - $60.00, and closed the session at $59.88. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.67% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.77 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.12 million shares. CVS Caremark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company?s Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management services, including plan design and administration, formulary management, discounted drug purchase arrangements, Medicare Part D services.



For How Long CVS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) traded with volume of 4.66 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.50 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $41.67 - $60.40. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.23% and closed its session at $59.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 55.28 billion. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. Its Agriculture segment provides corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, wheat, and rice seed products under the Pioneer brand; and herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.



For How Long DD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE:RIO) exchanged 4.57 million shares and the average volume remained 3.02 million shares. The stock dropped -0.14% and closed the session at $49.74. The beta of the stock remained 1.87 and the EPS of the stock remained -3.90. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.85 billion. Rio Tinto plc engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company is involved in the mining and production of aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum; diamonds, borates, salt, and titanium dioxide feedstocks.



Why Should Investors Buy RIO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gained volume of 4.48 million shares, while the average volume remained 6.21 million shares. The stock decreased -1.09% and finished the session Monday at $66.10. The EPS of the stock remained 6.17. The one month of the stock was +1.94% and three month trend remained positive +6.22%. ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids on a worldwide basis. Its portfolio includes assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; growing North American shale and oil sands businesses; various international development projects; and a global exploration program.



Will COP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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