Stocks in the Spotlight - DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS) , Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S), NewLead Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:NEWL), Office Depot Inc(NYSE:ODP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS) , Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S), NewLead Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:NEWL), Office Depot Inc(NYSE:ODP)



DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS) is trading with an upsurge of 5.44%, along with the trading price of $43.49 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $3.43.



DRYS recently gained a volume of 13.52 million shares, while its average volume is 20.02 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.46 - $4.00, while today, up until 12:44PM, its minimum price was $3.41. DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and 8 ultra deepwater drillships, three of which are scheduled to be delivered to the company during 2013 and one of which is scheduled to be delivered during 2015.



What was the Moving Force behind DRYS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DRYS



Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S) stock hit its highest price at $6.08, after starting its trade at $6.04. Company reported decrease of -1.17% at the price of $5.93 recently and its current day range is from $5.94 to $6.08. Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $23.56 billion. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Has S Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NewLead Holdings Ltd(NASDAQ:NEWL) recently soared 3.34% after opening at $0.11. Its current trading price is $0.105. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 7.88 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 13.91 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.12 while its minimum price was $0.10. NewLead Holdings Ltd., a shipping and commodity company, is engaged in the transportation of refined products and dry bulk goods worldwide. The company transports various products, including gasoline, jet fuel, iron ore, coal, and grains



For How Long NEWL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Office Depot Inc(NYSE:ODP) opened day trade at $4.87 and showed a downtrend/uptrend and reached the price of $5.05 recently with the gain of +7.45%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 10.83 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 8.78 million shares.



ALU’s overall market capitalization is $1.46 billion. Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services. Its North American Retail division sells an assortment of merchandise, such as general office supplies, computer supplies, business machines and related supplies.



Will ODP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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