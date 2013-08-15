Stocks in the Spotlight - ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), the Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)



ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) opened the session at $65.68, remained amid the day range of $63.52 - $70.85, and closed the session at $67.24. The stock showed a negative performance of -11.14% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.57 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 652,617 shares. The ExOne Company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three dimensional printing machines and printing products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company provides Max, Print, Flex, and Lab machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts; and ExMicro Orion machine, a laser micromachining product for conventional and exotic materials.



Has XONE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded with volume of 7.87 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 10.32 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.81 - $8.78. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.23% and closed its session at $8.61. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



For How Long HBAN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) exchanged 7.82 million shares and the average volume remained 6.99 million shares. The stock dropped -1.01% and closed the session at $7.81. The beta of the stock remained 0.99 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.03. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 393.31 million. The Wendy?s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy?s restaurant system in North America and internationally. It engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants.



Why Should Investors Buy WEN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gained volume of 7.49 million shares, while the average volume remained 4.52 million shares. The stock decreased -1.49% and finished the session Wednesday at $13.18. The EPS of the stock remained 0.49. The one month of the stock was +9.74% and three month trend remained positive +18.1%. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



Will MRVL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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