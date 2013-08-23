Stocks in the Spotlight - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC), Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), AllianceBernstein Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ACG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC), Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), AllianceBernstein Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ACG)



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) opened the session at $2.14, remained amid the day range of $2.13 - $2.34, and closed the session at $2.30. The stock showed a positive performance of +10.58% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.42 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 764,771 shares. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels worldwide. It transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes.



For How Long GNK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) traded with volume of 1.42 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.50 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.10 - $7.27. The stock showed a negative movement of -4.09% and closed its session at $5.40. The market capitalization of the stock remained 474.49 billion. Entravision Communications Corporation (Entravision) is a diversified Spanish-language media company utilizing a combination of television and radio operations to reach Hispanic consumers across the United States, as well as the border markets of Mexico. It operates in two reportable segments: television broadcasting and radio broadcasting.



Has EVC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) exchanged 1.41 million shares and the average volume remained 559,351 shares. The stock dropped -0.63% and closed the session at $6.26. The beta of the stock remained 2.68 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.39. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 103.24 million. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. The Company operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.



Why Should Investors Buy NM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AllianceBernstein Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ACG) gained volume of 1.39 million shares, while the average volume remained 957,628 shares. The stock decreased -0.15% and finished the session Thursday at $6.86. The EPS of the stock remained -0.15. The one month of the stock was -6.92% and three month trend remained negative -16.55%. AllianceBernstein Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities.



Will ACG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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