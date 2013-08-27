Stocks in the Spotlight: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF)(NYSEARCA:AGQ), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF)(NYSEARCA:AGQ), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)



General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened its shares at the price of $49.86 for the day. Its closing price was $49.38 after losing -0.88% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.28 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.71 million shares. The beta of GIS stands at0.17.



General Mills, Inc. (General Mills) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores.



Has GIS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:NUGT) percentage change surged +2.87% to close at $97.52 with the total traded volume of 445.00 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $93.50 - $ 2,611.00, while its day lowest price was $93.50 and it hit its day highest price at $101.47.



Why Should Investors Buy NUGT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF)(NYSEARCA:AGQ) started its trading session with the price of $25.46 and closed at $25.72 by scoring +2.67%. AGQ’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.27 million shares. The beta of AGQ stands at 1.49. Day range of the stock was $24.89 -$25.90.



ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London.



Will AGQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) ended its day with the gain of +1.49% and closed at the price of $97.65 after opening at $97.07. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.97 million shares.



Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers.



For How Long MON’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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