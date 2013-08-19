Stocks in the Spotlight - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd(USA] (NYSEMKT:THM), Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HH), ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC), Vantage Drilling Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd(USA] (NYSEMKT:THM), Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HH), ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC), Vantage Drilling Company (NYSEMKT:VTG)



International Tower Hill Mines Ltd(USA] (NYSEMKT:THM) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +26.02% and closed at $0.756 after gaining total volume of 1.67 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.61. So far, the company’s stock is down -3.08% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -60%.International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.



What was the Moving Force behind THM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on THM



Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HH) reported the gain of 0.21% and closed at $ 0.380 with the total traded volume of 1.51M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.35. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 26.53 million.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.31 - $0.69, while during last trade its minimum price was $0.35 and it gained its highest price of $0.39. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +2.15%. Hooper Holmes, Inc. (Hooper Holmes) is engaged in providing health risk assessment services to the life insurance and health industries Hooper Holmes operates in one business segment and provides paramedical and medical examinations, personal health interviews and record collection, and laboratory testing, which help life insurance companies evaluate the risks associated with underwriting policies.



For How Long HH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -5.57% and closed at the price of $2.71 after opening at $2.89. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.51million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.54 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $2.64, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.89. IMUC beta value stands at 1.93 points. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a development-stage company. The Company is seeking to develop and commercialize new therapeutics to fight cancer using the immune system.



Why Should Investors Buy IMUC After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vantage Drilling Company (NYSEMKT:VTG) reported the up of +1.17%, to close at $1.73, with the overall traded volume of 1.50 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.45 and $2.06 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.77. Its introductory price for the day was $1.71. Vantage Drilling Company (Vantage Drilling) is an international offshore drilling company focused on operating a fleet of drilling units.



Will VTG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/