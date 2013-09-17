Stocks in the Spotlight - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB) shares traded up +3.18% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0640recently.



The share price of NOK is currently trading within the range of $0.06 to $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 621.11 million. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



What was the Moving Force behind KBLB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on KBLB



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares traded down -1.68% during the current trading session, hitting $0.117 recently. The share price of APDN is currently trading within the range of $0.11 to $0.12. Company’s beta value stands at 1.52 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 743,625.00, while its average volume is 3.06 million shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -5.61%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States.



Has APDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) is trading with an upsurge of 1.96%, along with the trading price of $9.29 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $9.52.



NZTCY recently gained a volume of 72,995.00 shares, while its average volume is 69,874.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $8.50 - $11.41, while today, up until 2:25PM, its minimum price was $9.27.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 1.2%.Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia. IT operates in five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-I, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services.



For How Long NZTCY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) stock hit its highest price at $0.11, after starting its trade at $0.10. Company reported an increase of 1.35% at the price of $1.05 recently and its current day range is from $0.10 to $0.11.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $43.33 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 403.45 million. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Will ELTP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/