Stocks in the Spotlight - KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD)



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) declined -4.55% recently, while trading on 1.34M shares, at the price of $0.210. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.19 to $0.23 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $12.58M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.03 on Dec 12, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.82 on Jul 10, 2013. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



Has KVPHQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) loss of -1.41% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.168 with a total volume of 1.86M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.47M shares. It floated in a range of $0.16 to $0.17 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.32. Its market capitalization now moved to about $85.41M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.02 or above $0.22. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) recently recorded a gain of 11.02% and was moving within a range of $1.19 -$1.33, its current trading price is $1.31. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 196,191.00 shares, versus an average volume of 216,208.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.60 on Apr 11, 2013 and $1.67 was the best price in the same period. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



Will NAMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD) loss of -12.50% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $67.20M. The share price, after opening at $3.20, hit a high of $3.30 and hovered above $2.62, while its recent trading price was $2.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 85,826.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 497,983.00 shares. Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Will SOULD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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