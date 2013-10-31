Stocks in the Spotlight - LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, in (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) declined -0.45% recently, while trading on 99,959.00 shares at the price of $6.40. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $6.40 on Oct 30, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $12.83 on Nov 1, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $6.37 to $6.49, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.27B. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) added 3.54% recently, in the current trading session, at $10.25 with a total volume of 172,987.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 116,718.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $4.61 and above $10.33. It floated in a range of $10.16 to $10.33 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.98. Its market capitalization now moved to about $23.70B. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) recently recorded up of 3.38% and was moving within a range of $0.01 -$0.02. Its current trading price is $0.0153. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0002 and $0.021 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 26.52M shares, versus an average volume of 78.99M shares. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



Will TDEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) added 0.41% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $61.07B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 97,808.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 50,989.00 shares. The share price after opening at $24.53, made a high of $24.67 and hovered above $24.50, while its recent trading price was $24.54. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Why Should Investors Buy TLSYY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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