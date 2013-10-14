Stocks in the Spotlight - North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) , Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) , NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) , Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) , NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) is trading with an drop of -11.36 %, along with the trading price of $0.975 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.14.



NAMG recently gained a volume of 669,931.00 shares, while its average volume is 545,335.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.25 - $1.67 while today, up until 1:17PM, its minimum price was $0.93. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Buka Ventures Inc(OTCBB:NNRX) stock hit its highest price at $0.62, after starting its trade at $0.56. Company reported an increase of 12.36% at the price of $0.612 recently and its current day range is from $0.55 to $0.62. NNRX total market capitalization remained $25.21 million. Nutranomics, Inc. researches and develops nutritional food products. Its nutritional products include supplements for joint health, digestive enzymes, whole food multi-vitamin, antioxidants, pre and probiotic, immune support, hormone balance, stress/sleep, detox/cleanse, natural vitamin C, and natural antiviral. The company offers Nutritional Blood Analysis, a tool to examine the customer?s blood cells on a video monitor.



For How Long NNRX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) recently plunged -0.10% after opening at $68.18. Its current trading price is $68.09. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 271,908.0 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 930,861.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $68.21 while its minimum price was $67.93. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands;



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) opened day trade at $0.12 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.125 recently with the gain of +8.52%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 6.75 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 5.30 million shares. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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