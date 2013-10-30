Stocks in the Spotlight - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB:PFIE), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB:PFIE), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) while trading on 586,157.00 shares at the price of $0.113. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 on 52-Week Low Dec 28, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.22 on May 14, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.11 to $0.11, bringing its market capitalization at about $72.26M. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells.



Can Investors Bet on NVLX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB:PFIE) losses -15.66% recently, in the current trading session, at $3.50 with a total volume of 144,320.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 30,241.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.95 and above $4.70. It floated in a range of $3.46 to $4.10 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 5.56. Its market capitalization now moved to about $158.86M. Profire Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gases industry. The Company manufactures, install and service oilfield combustion management technologies and related products, such as train components and secondary airplates.



Has PFIE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) recently recorded up of 1.47% and was moving within a range of $64.85 -$65.80. Its current trading price is $65.75. The share price hit its 52-week low of $48.50 on Jan 7, 2013 and $67.50 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 185,147.00 shares, versus an average volume of 402,707.00 shares. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments.



Will TRBAA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF) added 3.18% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $2.17B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 178,000.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 93,255.00 shares. The share price after opening at $9.69, made a high of $9.78 and hovered above $9.69, while its recent trading price was $9.74. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd (NADL) is a Bermuda-based company that is engaged in harsh environment oil and gas drilling. The Company has a fleet of five harsh-environment units in operation, one newbuild in transit to its first assignment and one newbuild under construction. NADL's operating centers are located in Stavanger Bergen, Norway and Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.



Why Should Investors Buy NATDF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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