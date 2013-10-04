Stocks in the Spotlight - OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) , Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC) , Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) , Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC) , Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC)



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) shares traded down -4.47% during the current trading session, hitting $0.263 recently.



The share price of ONCS is currently trading within the range of $0.26 to $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 88.41 million. OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a drug-medical device and therapeutic company, designs, develops, and commercializes medical approaches for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) shares traded up +0.71% during the current trading session, hitting $1.42 recently. The share price of FMCC is currently trading within the range of $1.37to $1.45. Company’s beta value stands at 3.01 points.



FMCC current trading volume is 1.86 million, while its average volume is 5.01 million shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States



For How Long FMCC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC) trading with an drop of -1.03%, along with the trading price of $0.192 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.19.



LJPC recently gained a volume of 520,637.00 shares, while its average volume is 376,533.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $0.22, while today, minimum price was $0.19. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer. The company?s products include GCS-100, a Phase-1/2 clinical trial drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.



Why Should Investors Buy LJPC After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) stock hit its highest price at $0.07, after starting its trade at $0.07. Company reported an increase of 0.28% at the price of $0.0710 recently and its current day range is from $0.07to $0.07.



ACTC total market capitalization remained $181.54 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 2.56 billion. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/