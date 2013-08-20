Stocks in the Spotlight - Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL ), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P), Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P), Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU)



Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) decreased -1.08% and closed at $32.06 on a traded volume of 13.39 million shares, in comparison to 25.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $151.02 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 4.71 Billion. Oracle Corporation is a provider of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services. The Company's software, hardware systems, and services businesses develops, manufactures, markets, hosts and supports database and middleware software, applications software, and hardware systems, with the latter consisting primarily of computer server and storage products.



Has ORCL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) plunged -0.64% and closed at $46.65 on a traded volume of 12.59 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.72 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +3.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $29.83and $47.19. Halliburton Company is an oilfield services company. The Company is provider of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.



Has HAL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) jumped up 4.08% and closed at $21.17. So far in three months, the stock is up down 31.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.08 and $21.81 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.81. Its introductory price for the day was $20.47, with the overall traded volume of 12.40 million shares. Pandora Media, Inc. (Pandora), is an Internet radio in the United States. As of January 31, 2012, it had over 125 million registered users.



For How Long P Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Utilities SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLU) after opening its shares at the price of $37.55, dropped -0.85% to close at $37.22 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.51 million shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $33.85 and $41.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.70. Its introductory price for the day was $37.55. Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



Will XLU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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