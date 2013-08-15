Stocks in the Spotlight - Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)



Singlepoint Inc (OTCMKTS:SING) gained 35.09% recently, while trading on 10.88M shares, at the price of $0.0077. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.01 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $ 233,409.00. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0025 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.085. Singlepoint Inc, formerly Carbon Credits International, Inc., is a full-service mobile application service provider and mobile marketing agency. Through TextADay.com and Text4Faith.com, the Company provides solutions that allow its clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices.



For How Long SING will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) traded at $1.55 with a total volume of 289,278.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 247,106.00 shares. It floated in a range of $1.46 to $1.55 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.25. Its market capitalization now moved to about $81.18M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.56 or above $1.90. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits. LMS has four main product lines: diabetes, urological, ostomy and mastectomy.



Is LBMH a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) recently recorded a gain of 0.39% and was moving within a range of $0.23 -$0.26, its current trading price is $0.255. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 984,458.00 shares, versus an average volume of 409,023.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.07 on Apr 26, 2013 and $0.27 was the best price in the same period. Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions. The Company operates in two segments: Appalachia Mining Operations and Illinois Basin Mining Operations. Patriot is also a United States producer of metallurgical quality coal.



Will PCXCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) added 4.58% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.13B. The share price, after opening at $0.73, hit a high of $0.76 and hovered above $0.73, while its recent trading price was $0.753. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.68M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 757,540.00 shares. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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