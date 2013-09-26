Stocks in the Spotlight - Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT)



Smartmetric Inc(OTCMKTS:SMME) opened at the price of $0.12, along with 260,818.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.19 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.170 by scoring -17.07% at 11:55AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -52.78%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -46.87%. SmartMetric, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of biometric security solutions. Its principal product includes Biometric Datacard, a fingerprint sensor activated card with a finger sensor onboard the card and a built-in fingerprint reader with a rechargeable battery for portable biometric identification.



Has SMME Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.20, starting its day trade with a price of $0.20 and reported an a decrease of -27.03%. Its most recent trading price was $0.135 at 11:44 AM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $3.95, while today, up until 11:44AM, its minimum price was $0.10. Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers. The company offers its products for children, pet dog, and professional markets.



Has SIMH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 5.63% recently. while its earnings per share was -$0.01.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -14.77%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 55.88%. American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AGIN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) is trading with a rise of 1.49% along with the exchange price of $0.205 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.21.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -31.6% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 9.73%. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States



Will PCWT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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