Stocks in the Spotlight - SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), THERAPY CELLS INC (OTCMKTS:TCEL), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), THERAPY CELLS INC (OTCMKTS:TCEL), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG)



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) decreased -1.02% at the price of $2.91 recently on a traded volume of 142,879 shares, in comparison to 145,904 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $293.45 million. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



THERAPY CELLS INC (OTCMKTS:TCEL) plunged -13.64% at the trading price of $0.0095 on a traded volume of 1.86 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 88,542 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -93.21%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01. Therapy Cells, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate in the green energy and renewable energy fields, as well as in the software as a service sector. Previously, it was engaged in the design and manufacture of jewelry products. The company was formerly known as Diamond Information Institute, Inc. and changed its name to Therapy Cells, Inc. in May 2011.



Has TCEL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) dropped -1.62% at the $7.29 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.62%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.17 and $8.41. Its introductory price for the day was $7.42, with the overall traded volume of 46,459 shares. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy LSTMF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), after opening its shares at the price of $0.22, jumped +22.50% , its recent trading price was $0.245 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 708,643 shares, in comparison to 250 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.37. Its introductory price for the day was $0.22. Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention, and VPN technologies in one platform.



Why Should Investors Buy AMMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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