Stocks in the Spotlight - STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN), Metrospaces Inc (OTCMKTS:MSPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN), Metrospaces Inc (OTCMKTS:MSPC)



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares traded up +2.97% during the current trading session, hitting $1.53 recently.



The share price of SBOTF is currently trading within the range of $1.46 to $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 million. Nokia’s current trading volume is 142,966.00, while its average volume is 359,815.00 shares. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States



What was the Moving Force behind SBOTF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SBOTF



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) shares traded down -1.99% during the current trading session, hitting $2.04 recently. The share price of NOK is currently trading within the range of $1.95 to $2.04. Company’s beta value stands at 2.35points.



NENE current trading volume is 61,445.00, while its average volume is 72,441.00 shares. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources;



Has NENE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AGIN) is trading with an upsurge of 39.09%, along with the trading price of $0.195 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.15.



NOK recently gained a volume of 664,347.00 shares, while its average volume is 221,411.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.14 - $2.00, while today, up until 1:38PM, its minimum price was $0.14.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -81.94%.American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



For How Long AGIN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Metrospaces Inc (OTCMKTS:MSPC) stock hit its highest price at $0.01, after starting its trade at $0.0028. Company reported an increase of +32.14% at the price of $0.0037 recently and its current day range is from $0.0028to $0.0097.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $8.64 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 2.34 billion. Metrospaces, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, designs, builds, develops, and sells condominiums primarily in urban areas in Latin America. Its projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Caracas, Venezuela.



Will MSPC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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